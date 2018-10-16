  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CHP, I-880, Injury Accident, Oakland, traffic

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An accident involving injuries on southbound I-880 in Oakland north of 5th Avenue briefly shut down all lanes, triggering a severe traffic alert, according to CHP.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., CHP reported that the accident on southbound I-880 blocked for about 10 minutes, but the #2 and #3 lanes were reopened just after 8:40 p.m.

So far there were no details available regarding the accident or the nature of the injuries.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Tractor Trailers are currently being allowed to use eastbound I-580.

Authorities announced that all southbound lanes of I-880 had reopened shortly after 9 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s