OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An accident involving injuries on southbound I-880 in Oakland north of 5th Avenue briefly shut down all lanes, triggering a severe traffic alert, according to CHP.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., CHP reported that the accident on southbound I-880 blocked for about 10 minutes, but the #2 and #3 lanes were reopened just after 8:40 p.m.

So far there were no details available regarding the accident or the nature of the injuries.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Tractor Trailers are currently being allowed to use eastbound I-580.

Authorities announced that all southbound lanes of I-880 had reopened shortly after 9 p.m.