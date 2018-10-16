MONTEREY (CBS SF) – A worker died in an accident during a race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey County on Sunday afternoon, organizers said.

A corner worker on the track was hit by at least one racecar after they left their turn station and entered the driving area for an unknown reason, according to a Facebook post from Exclusive Track Days, a company that organizes events at famous tracks for racing enthusiasts.

Corner workers regulate racetracks by holding up flags to indicate any dangerous conditions.

There was oil on the track due to a racecar that was experiencing technical difficulties, and several participants lost traction and control in the area, according to organizers.

The racetrack and the event were both closed after the worker died, organizers said.

“Our thoughts remain with their family, friends, co-workers, and all those affected by this incident,” Exclusive Track Days said in the post.

The event organizers said they are working with racetrack officials to determine how the worker died.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office will release the worker’s identity after family members are notified of the death.

