We are investing our time, talent and resources into supporting organizations that serve the communities where Bassett lives.

Bassett Furniture Bay Area, part of the Regency corporation, is a proud sponsor of Students Rising Above®. SRA invests in first-generation college students from low-income communities who have demonstrated a deep commitment to education and strength of character while overcoming tremendous odds. SRA helps each student to realize his or her potential by guiding and supporting them through college graduation and into the workforce.

Bassett Furniture has helped more than 300 Bay Area students go to college since 2009.

With the help of Bassett Furniture, SRA is able to tell these student’s emotional stories on KPIX, CBS5. Watch their stories here and see why everyone at Bassett Furniture is honored to help support SRA. And to help provide Bay Area students the stability, support, and sense of purpose they need to keep them inspired and moving forward.