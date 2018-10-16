SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Authorities in San Francisco are investigating an officer-involved shooting late Tuesday in the area of Aquatic Park that left a suspect in critical condition, according to a police source.

A source confirmed that the shooting happened at Aquatic Park near the Municipal Pier Tuesday night. The source said the incident was an officer-involved shooting by U.S. Park Police officer.

The police source confirmed that one person was transported to San Francisco General Hospital in critical condition and that a gun belonging to the suspect was recovered at the scene.

Officer involved shooting at Aquatic Park near the Municipal Pier. Source: an officer with the US Park Police shot a man who was then transported to Zuckerberg General hospital in critical condition. A weapon belonging to the man who was shot has been recovered at the scene. pic.twitter.com/VKUlKU5jsB — Joe Vázquez (@JoeKPIX) October 17, 2018

There were reports of a large crime scene with heavy police presence in the area of Aquatic Park at the end of Van Ness Avenue.

Police were not releasing any additional information about the developing story late Tuesday night.