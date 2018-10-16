WWII plane that ran off runway at Livermore Municipal Airport (CBS)

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A small World War II-era single-propeller plane ran off the runway at the Livermore Municipal Airport Tuesday afternoon, but no one was hurt, according to the FAA.

A representative with the Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Consolidated Vultee BT-13A ran off the runway at around 3:35 p.m., coming to a stop along a perimeter fence at the airport.

The fence is at the edge of the nearby Las Positas Golf Course.

Ian Gregor with the FAA said the incident happened while the pilot was practicing touch-and-go’s at Livermore Municipal Airport.

A touch-and-go is a procedure where the pilot lands and then takes off again without stopping.

Neither the pilot or passenger on board was injured. So far, there are no details regarding damage to the plane.

The Consolidated Vultee BT-13A model was a trainer widely used during World War II.

The aircraft tail number is N59842. Gregor said the FAA would investigate the incident.