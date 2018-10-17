ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – A Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Antioch is considered a total loss after a two-alarm fire caused heavy damage early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

The blaze was first reported at 12:45 a.m. at the KFC located at 2410 Mahogany Way, Fire Captain Lisa Martinez said. Fire crews arrived on the scene to find flames coming through the roof, but were able to get two streams of water on the fire by 1:08 a.m.

A second-alarm was called for the blaze at 1:20 a.m., according to Martinez, who said the blaze may have been fueled by grease either on the roof in grease traps or in the vents of building due to regular restaurant operations.

Martinez said a decision was made by fire crews to fight the blaze defensively from the outside of the building due in part to several large air-conditioning units on the roof that may compromise the integrity of the structure during a firefight. At least one had fallen inside the restaurant as of 2 a.m.

According to Martinez, fire crews will be on the scene of the blaze throughout most of the morning, pouring water on the fire likely until a shift change is made in a few hours.

During the blaze, the amount of water poured on it created cracks on the walls, with water pouring out of them, Martinez said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Fire investigators won’t be able to access the inside of the

building until a building inspector or city officials clear it for entry due to a high potential for collapse, Martinez said, who expected that to happen within a day.

No firefighters were injured and no customers or employees were inside as the restaurant was closed when the fire started.

