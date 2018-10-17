REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Caltrain service has been disrupted in Redwood City Wednesday afternoon after a person trespassing on the tracks was struck by a southbound train.

The incident happened just after 4:15 p.m. The extent of the victims injuries is unclear. Initial reports stated that the strike was fatal, but the person was responsive and has been taken to the hospital.

Emergency personnel are on-scene and trains are single tracking through the affected area.

500 riders were on-board the train, but no injuries were reported among the trains passengers.

All trains are being held at the station and Caltrain commuters should expect major delays.

All northbound and southbound Samtrans buses are also being diverted to Palo Alto.