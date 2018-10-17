BAY POINT (CBS SF) — A power line failure Wednesday night sparked a fire near Bay Point that triggered the evacuation of several homes and threatened a major Chevron natural gas pipeline junction, officials said.

Chevron officials said they were contacted at around 8 p.m. to notify them of the blaze.

“Chevron Pipe Line Company was notified of a fire caused by an electrical power line falling, which started a fire near our valve junction on the Northern California Gas Line near Pittsburg,” a company statement said. “CPL immediately shut down the line and dispatched a field team to investigate.”

The company said emergency response procedures were underway.

“CPL’s primary concern is to ensure the safety of responders and the surrounding community,” Chevron said.

Fire Chief Jim Huntz said the fire erupted near an underground natural gas pipeline from the Chevron refinery in the vicinity of Poinsenttia and Suisun Avenues. At around 11:00 p.m., evacuations were ordered for anyone within half a mile of the site, according to Contra Costa Fire.

Pittsburg police and the Contra Costa County Sheriff went door to door to help carry out evacuations.

Residents in the area were advised to remain away overnight.

Anyone in the Baypoint area delineated by N. Broadway to the West, Summer Way to the East, Suisun Ave to the north and Willow Pass Road to the South should evacuate this area and plan to remain away overnight. #poinsettiaic — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 18, 2018

An evacuation center was set up at Calvary Church, Evora Road and the Bay Point BART station.

If you are in the evacuation area and need help, please call 911.

On their Community Warning System, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to “leave now” and go to an evacuation center, taking only “essential items” with them.

This is a developing story; check back with CBS SF as this page is updated with all of the latest information.