FREMONT (CBS SF) – A 20-foot rebar tower fell at a construction site in Fremont Wednesday, injuring three workers including one critically, fire officials said.

Fremont Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Youngsma said the three workers were strapped to the tower at a massive construction site on Durham Road when it tumbled at 8:57 a.m.

“The three individuals were strapped onto a rebar tower, it got overweight and it caused it to collapse,” he said. “The entire tower fell on the three individuals. Fellow construction workers managed to get all the rebar off.”

Youngsma said arriving fire crews began to render medical care to the injured.

“One was critical, one was a moderate injury and one was a leg (injury),” he said. “All three were transported to trauma centers…All three are expected to survive their injuries.”

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health has been notified of the accident and will handle the investigation into it.

Youngsma said it was estimated that it was about 1,000 pounds of rebar that fell onto the workers. He added the construction company was cooperating with authorities.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.