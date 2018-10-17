SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — To long-time San Franciscans there is no greater reminder of the lasting impact of 1989’s killer Loma Prieta Earthquake than the beautiful vistas along the waterfront.

At the time of the quake, 29 years ago, the elevated Embarcadero Freeway was a concrete eyesore along the waterfront, blocking views from Market Street and the neighboring Financial District.

The majestic Ferry Building clock tower was hidden and easily unnoticed next to the sprawling roadway.

That all changed at 5:04 p.m. — a time frozen on the clock face for weeks. The leaning flag tower on on top of the Ferry Building became a symbol of a city broken when the earth moved.

The freeway was damaged and later removed – replaced by a plaza and pristine views of the Bay.

Elsewhere, it was a day marked by ordinary people doing extraordinary acts of bravery.

Be it the West Oakland residents and workers from a nearby tire store who climbed into the crumpled remains of the Cypress Structure and desperately searched for for survivors from the crushed and burning cars.

In the Marina District, the fire hydrants were rendered useless as apartment buildings and homes burned. The San Francisco Fire Department parked it fireboat and pumping engines along the water front and dozens of ordinary citizens – many still dressed in work clothes – joined the fire lines.

South of Market, dozens of bystanders urgently dug into the crumbled bricks from a façade that came crashing down onto cars, burying the vehicles and their occupants underneath the debris.

Those are the memories of the reporters who covered the quake. Please share with us your memories of the fateful day on the KPIX 5 Facebook Page and we will also add some to this story.

A similar request last year brought several chilling recollections including this one from Mark Newcomb, who was near the Cypress Structure when the quake struck and went to help.

“Over 100 people crushed in their cars when the upper deck collapsed on to the lower deck,” he wrote. “We could hear them screaming for Help as we tried to free them. So many people in the neighborhoods came out to try to save people’s lives. It was Heroic.”

Melody Dahlberg, who was at work at a grocery store in downtown Los Gatos, shared this:

“I worked at Petrini’s grocery store in downtown Los Gatos,” she wrote. “Our roof fell in and our managers had just left about an hour before to go to SF for a meeting. When we turned on our car radios and heard about the bridge it was horror 😥 😥 😥”

Please share your memories with us.