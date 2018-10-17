SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco Wednesday released photos of a suspect vehicle that struck a bicyclist in the city’s Mission District in August and are asking for the public’s help in solving the case.
At about 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 21, a 33-year-old San Francisco man was struck by a maroon four-door sedan traveling south on Valencia Street at Hill Street, police said.
The collision caused the man to be ejected off of his bike. The driver fled in the vehicle and remains at large, according to police.
The bicyclist was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which were not life-threatening.
Along with releasing photos they have of the vehicle, police are asking anyone who was in the area early on the morning of Aug. 21 to check their cellphones, dashcams or surveillance systems for photos or video of the collision or suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 and start it with “SFPD.”
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
PLEASE stop your clickbaiting! Either show what your headline says, or stop these emails.
Chuck Lantz