CONCORD (CBS SF) — Concord police searched Wednesday for a brazen bank robbery suspect who was captured on surveillance video stuffing a bag full of cash at Wells Fargo Bank branch in August.

The robbery occurred on August 1st at the bank located at 775 Oak Grove Rd. in Concord.

Investigators said the suspect walked up to the counter and handed the teller a demand note. The teller recalls the note saying “No dye pack” and “No funny stuff.” He asked for “large bills only” repeatedly.

The teller handed the male cash and he shoved the bundles — totalling $8,034 — into a black leather fanny pack. He was last seen walking out the front door of the bank and heading on foot towards Oak Grove Rd.

The male suspect was described as white or mixed race with an olive complexion, 30-35 years old, approx. 5’09” tall, approx. 150 lbs.

At the time of the robbery, he had a thin mustache/goatee and was wearing a plain black baseball cap on backwards, black or brown reading style glasses, a blue and white checkered shirt buttoned to the neck, light blue jeans cut off below the knee and rolled up, with light brown Lacoste or Van type deck shoes.

If you have any information on this male suspect, please call Det. Loercher at 925-603-5922 or our anonymous tip-line at 925-603-5836