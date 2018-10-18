SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — With Halloween right around the corner, animal care experts are sounding the alarm about a certain spooky decoration which can be deadly to wildlife.

The item that has the attention of animal care professionals: the fake spider web material that people hang around their house.

“That’s made out of acrylic and it’s strong and it is very easy for animals to get tangled in that,” said Alison Hermance, Director of Communications for WildCare, a Marin County animal rehab center.

The center recently treated an owl that had flown right into one of the web displays. After getting caught, the owl was rescued and treated at WildCare; once healthy it was released.

Carved pumpkins can attract all kinds of animals to your front door.

“Raccoons will certainly nibble on a pumpkin,” said Hermance. “Opossum is going to nibble on a pumpkin. Skunks will nibble on a pumpkin.”

But the main issue to keep in mind is the fake web, a big hazard, especially for birds.

The animal experts say, as a rule, if it dangles or tangles, it can be hazardous to animals.