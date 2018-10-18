SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — A couple from Daly City was sentenced to a year in county jail and five years of supervised release Wednesday after pleading no contest to felony child endangerment, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

Neighbors said that Aisha Genera, 36, and Michael Guardado, 40, were arguing and shouting constantly in their one-room studio apartment in June and July of 2016. On July 9, the couple called 911 to report that their 3-month-old baby had stopped breathing, prosecutors said.

The child was having seizures, and when examined at the hospital was found to have multiple fractures to the legs, ribs and skull and with retinal bleeding in both eyes. Doctors said the symptoms were consistent with shaken baby syndrome, according to the district attorney’s office.

The pair pleaded no contest in August to felony child endangerment as part of a plea deal and returned to court Wednesday for sentencing.

The court further ordered them to have no contact with the victim, to complete a year-long child abuse treatment program, abstain from alcohol and other drugs, and to submit to chemical testing as well as search and seizure.

They are also prohibited from having weapons or ammunition.

Genera and Guardado were out of custody and had not yet begun serving their sentence on Wednesday. They are scheduled to return to court Nov. 28 for a hearing to ensure they’ve relinquished any firearms they might have possessed.

Defense attorneys for Genera and Guardado did not immediately respond to a request for comment on their clients’ behalf.

