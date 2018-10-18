BAY POINT (CBS SF) — A power vault fire near a major Chevron natural gas pipeline junction Wednesday night triggered the evacuation of thousands of Bay Point residents, officials said.

Around 4,000 people were forced to flee from 1,400 homes, officials said.

Assistant Fire Chief Terence Carey said a small vegetation fire erupted in the area Wednesday afternoon. Crews extinguished the fire without incident but were called back to the scene when they were alerted to the vault fire.

“There is an active fire in the vault,” Carey told reporters Thursday morning.

“We are not sending our firefighters in there until we know it is safe,” he added.

Chevron officials said they were contacted at around 8 p.m. to notify them of the blaze.

“Chevron Pipe Line Company was notified of a fire caused by an electrical power line falling, which started a fire near our valve junction on the Northern California Gas Line near Pittsburg,” a company statement said. “CPL immediately shut down the line and dispatched a field team to investigate.”

The fire at the utility vault was first reported at 8:41 p.m. in the vicinity of Poinsettia and Suisun avenues, fire department spokesman Steve Hill said.

The 12-inch, high-pressure natural gas line runs through the East Bay.

The line affected by the blaze has been isolated from the rest of the pipelines, Fire department spokesman Steve Hill said. He advised that didn’t mean the threat of an explosion was mitigated and said residents should still heed evacuation orders from Wednesday night in an abundance of caution because there is still a threat of an explosion.

Chevron officials said the pipeline was being flooded with nitrogen to extinguished the blaze, but there was no ETA for when the residents would be allowed to go back home.

At around 11:00 p.m., evacuations were ordered for anyone within half a mile of the site, according to Contra Costa Fire. Pittsburg police and the Contra Costa County Sheriff went door to door to help carry out evacuations.

Evacuations were ordered in the area of North Broadway Avenue to the west, Summer Way to the east, Suisun Avenue in the north and Willow Pass Road to the south were ordered to evacuate.

Anyone in the Baypoint area delineated by N. Broadway to the West, Summer Way to the East, Suisun Ave to the north and Willow Pass Road to the South should evacuate this area and plan to remain away overnight. #poinsettiaic — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 18, 2018

The residents forced from their homes crowded into evacuation centers at the Calvary Temple Church at 4725 Evora Road in Concord and at the Pittsburg/Bay Point BART station at 1700 W. Leland Road in Pittsburg.

There were no injuries to anyone at this point, Hill said.

Other impacts lingered into Thursday morning.

Willow Cove Elementary School in Pittsburg won’t be open Thursday. Amtrak’s Capitol Corridor officials said warned commuters to expect delays due to anticipated increased train traffic on the passenger train’s regular route between Sacramento and San Jose

The Union Pacific Railroad and the BNSF Railway tracks were currently closed through Antioch and trains will be re-routed around the closure, Amtrak officials and Hill said.