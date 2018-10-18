  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The hit musicial “Hamilton” is returning to San Francisco and tickets go on sale to the public on Monday morning, organizers announced Thursday.

The play from Lin-Manuel Miranda about America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton will be performed from Feb. 12 through Sept. 8 at the SHN Orpheum Theatre.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at http://www.hamilton.shnsf.com and will be available in person at the SHN Orpheum box office at noon Monday. Tickets will be between $111 and $214 with a select number of $686 premium seats, and there is a maximum purchase of four tickets per account, according to SHN.

There will also be a lottery for 44 $10 seats for all performances, with details about the lottery to be announced at a later date.

“Hamilton” first came to San Francisco in March 2017 as part of a national tour. The Tony Award-winning play follows Hamilton’s rise as an immigrant from the West Indies who becomes George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and the nation’s first treasury secretary.

More information, and a list of dates and times of performances, can be found at the SHN website.

