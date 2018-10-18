SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The head of the San Jose diocese of the Roman Catholic Church Thursday released a list of names of priests with credible allegations of sexual abuse of children.

Bishop Patrick McGrath released the names of clergy after the diocese hosted listening sessions where people shared their experiences as sexual abuse victims.

In a statement, McGrath said, “I express my deepest apologies for the actions of those who were in positions of authority and who violated that sacred trust by abusing children.”

Earlier this month, the Oakland diocese also announced its intention to release names of priests credibly accused of sexual abuse, as have dozens of dioceses in the U.S. amid a deepening sexual abuse scandal in which church leaders allowed accused priests to continue serving.

On Thursday, the Archdiocese of San Francisco was scheduled to hold its own listening session for victims of sexual abuse.