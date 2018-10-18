A woman is seen on a security camera abandoning a toddler and some bags on the doorstep of a home. (Montgomery County, TX Sheriff's Office)

SPRING, Texas (CBS SF/AP) — Authorities in Texas say a woman who left a toddler alone on a stranger’s doorstep could face charges of felony child endangerment.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Spencer says the two-year-old boy’s mother had asked a friend to drop off the child with the boy’s father in Spring because the mother was in the hospital. Spencer says the friend left the boy on the front step Wednesday night without waiting for anyone to open the door.

Spencer says the boy’s father lives next door. The boy’s father told authorities he didn’t realize what had happened until a news crew showed him footage from the neighbor’s video doorbell Thursday morning.

The video shows the woman running toward the front door of the home while lifting the child in the air by one arm. Once on the porch, she rings the doorbell, knocks on the door and then runs back to a waiting car leaving child and two bags she was carrying behind.

The toddler turns and stares at the woman as she leaves. The incident lasted less than 30 seconds.

Spencer says authorities have identified the woman in the video and that an investigation is underway, though she hasn’t been charged.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.