A water main break forced closure of High Street from Otis Drive to Calhoun Street in Alameda on Thursday. (CBS)

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A water main break prompted the closure of a main thoroughfare in Alameda Thursday afternoon, police said.

Alameda police issued an advisory at 3:59 p.m. about the main break that has closed High Street from Otis Drive to Calhoun Street.

The No. 2 westbound lane of Otis Drive at High Street was also shut down because of the water main break.

The closures were expected to last until 6 or 7 p.m., according to police.

