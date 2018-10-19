  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Car Fire, CHP, Hwy 101, I-280, San Francisco, traffic
(CHP)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A car fire on the northbound lanes of I-280 after the U.S. Highway 101 split in San Francisco blocked all lanes on I-280 for over an hour, snarling traffic heading into the city.

At about 12:15 p.m., CHP reported that the vehicle fire near the Cesar Chavez Street off-ramp had shut down the northbound lanes of I-280 and was backing traffic up well past the I-280/US-101 split. All lanes were blocked until the vehicle was cleared shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

