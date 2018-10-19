DALY CITY (CBS SF) — A high school in Daly City was briefly on lockdown Friday afternoon following reports of a person with a gun on campus, police said.

Around 3:02 p.m., police said on Twitter they have contained the school’s campus, located at 6996 Mission Blvd.

Alert! There is a report of someone with a gun on the campus of Jefferson High School. We are there now & can not confirm if there is a weapon. The campus is contained. We will send more info as we get it. — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) October 19, 2018

Police, however, said they couldn’t confirm whether the reports were true. About a half an hour later, police confirmed that the school was clear of weapons. The school was taken off lockdown and the students released.

Jefferson High is clear of weapons & students are released. No one was injured. We will continue to investigate whether or not there was a weapon on campus. Thank you! — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) October 19, 2018

Authorities said they would continue their investigation into the report of the weapon on campus.