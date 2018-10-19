  • KPIX 5On Air

DALY CITY (CBS SF) — A high school in Daly City was briefly on lockdown Friday afternoon following reports of a person with a gun on campus, police said.

Around 3:02 p.m., police said on Twitter they have contained the school’s campus, located at 6996 Mission Blvd.

Police, however, said they couldn’t confirm whether the reports were true. About a half an hour later, police confirmed that the school was clear of weapons. The school was taken off lockdown and the students released.

Authorities said they would continue their investigation into the report of the weapon on campus.

