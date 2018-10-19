ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the Oct. 9 killing of 17-year-old Omar Zaragoza, and two of them, ages 16 and 17, were arrested Thursday, Antioch police said Friday.

Thursday’s arrests follow that of a 16-year-old boy on Monday in connection with the shooting death of Zaragoza on Oct. 9 in the parking lot of a Lucky grocery store in the 100 block of East 18th Street, police said.

All three suspects, arrested on suspicion of homicide, have been booked into Juvenile Hall in Martinez.

Antioch police detectives are still in the midst of a follow-up investigation into Zaragoza’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at (925) 779-6874, or call Det. Loren Bledsoe at (925) 779-6884.

