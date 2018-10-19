  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Crime, Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A tense neighborhood search ended Friday morning after a gunman opened fire on an Oakland police officer who was investigating a ‘suspicious activity’ call, authorities said.

Oakland police said the incident began at around 3 a.m. in the 2300 block of East 17th Street.

An officer was responding to a ‘suspicious activity’ call when he spotted a suspect on the street. As he approached the man, the suspect fled into the neighborhood and a foot pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, police said, the suspect turned toward the officer and fired a shot. Fortunately, the officer was uninjured.

The neighborhood was cordoned off and an intense yard-by-yard search was undertaken. The suspect was not located, but a discarded gun was recovered.

The incident remained under investigation. Police have not released a description of the suspect.

