SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol has arrested a parolee in connection with a road rage stabbing of an Uber driver that occurred last month in San Jose.

Adam Whitney Stone, 34, of San Jose, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the CHP.

Officers responded on Sept. 26 at approximately 8:50 a.m. to northbound state Highway 87 at Capitol Expressway to a vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway and learned a stabbing had occurred.

The 24-year-old victim was driving passenger when he became involved in the road rage incident with a woman driving a white-colored sedan, according to the CHP.

The woman eventually left the area without contacting the Uber driver, but within minutes a male driver in another car pulled up next to his vehicle, asking that he pull over to the highway shoulder, the CHP said

When the man and the Uber driver emerged from their vehicles, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the stomach, and then kicked him after he fell to the ground before fleeing, the CHP said.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

The CHP’s Golden Gate Division’s Special Investigations Unit was able to identify and track down the suspect vehicle involved in the incident, which led to officers identifying Stone as the suspect, according to the CHP.

Stone is on active parole and was arrested Thursday. He faces charges of attempted murder.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.