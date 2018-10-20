MORGAN HILL (KPIX) It wasn’t the staggering, almost hard-to-wrap-your-mind-around, billion-dollar jackpot that was won here. But someone at the AM/PM in Morgan Hill did become an overnight millionaire.”

That lucky winner matched five out of six numbers, taking home an estimated $3.5 million in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

“I’d love to win. You could take care of your family,” laughs Tony Tuell.

Luck was not on Tuell’s side. He showed up Saturday morning at the AM/PM where that winning ticket was sold for painting job.

But he and others weren’t shy about painting us a picture of what they’d do if all that cash was theirs.

“I’d take care of my family,” said Tuell. “I’d buy them all houses.”

“For me personally, I would make sure my family has their debt cleared up and then I would look at buying some land,” said Brandon Prater.

Lottery fever has been building all week but with no one taking home Friday’s billion dollar prize the jackpot is expected to climb to a mind-blowing $1.6 billion.

People have gotten close. An employee at a San Francisco Safeway picked five numbers and netted a cool $2 million.

But with excitement growing along with that jackpot customers from Morgan Hill to Milpitas and beyond are clinging to hope and that essential truth: That you have to be in it to win it.

“I’d pay for all of my schooling. That would be a big load off my shoulders,” said Jacob Arevalo. “And the way I imagine it, I would continue to work and try to be smart with the money. But the temptations would be many.”

Once again, the jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $1.6 billion dollars.