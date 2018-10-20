SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The co-owner of the San Francisco Giants is denouncing a racist political ad that he may have helped pay for.

According to financial disclosures, billionaire businessman Charles B. Johnson gave $1000 to a conservative Super Pac called Black Americans for the President’s Agenda.

Its latest radio ad features two women with stereotypical voices discussing the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

While encouraging black voters to re-elect Republican Congressman French Hill of Arkansas the two caricatures lament the fate of men at the hands of Democratic lynch mobs.

One says, “What will happen to our husbands, our fathers, or our sons when a white girl lies on them?” Another replies, “Girl, white Democrats will be lynching black folk again.”

Both Hill and his Democratic opponent condemned the ad as “appalling” and “disgraceful.”

In a statement of his own, Johnson said, “I had absolutely no knowledge that this donation would be used in this manner and I, like the Giants organization, strongly condemn any form of racism.”

The same Super Pac is behind a radio ad featuring two grandmothers claiming Democrats don’t care that black babies are three times more likely to die in abortion than white babies.