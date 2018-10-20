SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP/BCN) — One person in Morgan Hill purchased a California Mega Millions lottery ticket that matched five of the six numbers on Friday night’s $1 billion jackpot drawing, a ticket that will collect nearly $3.5 million, according to lottery officials.

The drawing was held at 7:45 p.m. Friday. The winning numbers were 15, 23, 53, 65, 70 with a Mega number of 7.

The ticket that matched five of six numbers without a matching Mega number was sold at an AM/PM gas station at 18605 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill. The payout for the ticket is $3,404,526.

No one won the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot climbs to a staggering $1.6 billion.

The next drawing will be Tuesday. The $1.6 billion estimated jackpot would be the largest prize in U.S. history. The second-largest jackpot was a $1.586 billion Powerball drawing on Jan. 13, 2016.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

It costs $2 to play the game. The odds of winning the jackpot aren’t good. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

