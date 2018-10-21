SAN DIEGO (CBS SF) — A fishing boat caught on fire in the waters south of San Diego on Saturday evening.

Three people were missing and 15 more were rescued from the water by the U.S. Coast Guard. The crew flew to the rescue in an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter.

The crew aboard another ship named Time Machine contacted the Coast Guard around 9:35 p.m. to report the sighting of the ship on fire and several people floating in the water.

Time Machine crew members helped pull up the 15 people from the water aboard their ship.

The Mexican Navy sent two Navy-class ships to assist with the rescue. The Coast Guard sent one other ship, the cutter Haddock, to assist.

Two of the injured people needed urgent medical attention and were flown to San Diego to be treated. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The rest of the rescued were sent to Ensenada on a Mexican ship.

Coast Guard and Navy ships and helicopters assisted in the search for the three missing people.