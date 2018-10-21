SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — The San Francisco 49ers unveiled statues of Joe Montana and the late Dwight Clark at Levi’s Stadium Sunday commemorating the legendary play known as “The Catch.”

The statues, unveiled in a private ceremony Sunday morning during the team’s annual alumni weekend, depict the iconic pass from Montana to Clark in January 1982 that vaulted the 49ers to victory in the NFC Championship Game against the Dallas Cowboys.

It shows Clark, who died at age 61 in June after battling ALS, leaping high in the air to grab the ball with outstretched hands.

The statue of Montana depicts the Hall of Fame quarterback with his arms raised in celebration of the touchdown. The statues are placed at the same distance from one another as the players were on the field when the play happened.

The ceremony featured comments by Montana, 49ers CEO Jed York and Clark’s widow, Kelly.

“He’s here,” Montana said of his former teammate.

“I wish he was here in person. We all miss him a lot. I just want to say thank you on behalf of both of us. It is truly, truly an honor to have these statues and be remembered forever.”

Said Kelly Clark: “I know he would have absolutely loved this. It is a beautiful tribute to him.”

A video of the ceremony has been posted online by the team.

