NOVATO (CBS SF) — A car fatally struck a pedestrian near Ignacio Boulevard/Entrada Drive in Novato and caused major traffic delays on Northbound US-101 Sunday night.

It’s a fatal pedestrian vs car accident at Nave Drive in #Novato. pic.twitter.com/nAPtvuYfwi — Andrea Nakano (@AndreaKPIX) October 22, 2018

All lanes were blocked after the Nave Drive exit, which is also to where traffic was being diverted. Traffic was completely backed up to Alameda Del Prado.

Traffic is completely stopped from Lucas Valley heading north in 101 pic.twitter.com/xXCCJfEWXX — Andrea Nakano (@AndreaKPIX) October 22, 2018

