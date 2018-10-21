  • KPIX 5On Air

(Elk Grove Police Dept. via Twitter)

ELK GROVE (AP) — Northern California police say a good Samaritan pulled three people from a pickup truck that had caught fire after an early Sunday crash.

KCRA-TV reports all three adults were hospitalized with one suffering life-threatening injuries. The one-vehicle crash occurred in the city of Elk Grove in Sacramento County, about 100 miles northeast of San Francisco.

Elk Grove police spokesman Jason Jimenez said the three people would likely have died Sunday morning if not for the quick help of neighbor Jeff Garrett.

Garrett said he’s a light sleeper and went to investigate when he heard the crash. He jumped over the fence in his backyard to help the injured.

A photo posted to the Elk Grove Police Department’s Twitter account shows a heavily-burned truck.

