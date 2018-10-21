SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two men were injured this afternoon, one of them seriously, in an explosion in the garage of a house in southeastern San Jose, police said.

Police responded about 3:09 p.m. today to a house in the 4100 block of Moonflower Court, a few blocks east of San Felipe Road, to a report of an explosion in the garage there.

Two men were taken to a local hospital, one of them with life-threatening injuries, police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said in an email.

The San Jose Police Department bomb unit also has responded to the scene, and is investigating. No other information was immediately available as to what caused the explosion, Garcia said.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.