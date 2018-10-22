GILROY (CBS SF) — A South Bay manhunt was underway Monday for a suspect in three weekend Gilroy home burglaries who is likely armed and very dangerous, authorities said.

Gilroy police said Timothy Angelino was being sought as a member of residential burglary crew who stole $40,000 of jewelry and four firearms during a burglary spree on Sunday.

Officers stopped the alleged getaway car and arrested the driver.

A search of his residence revealed suspected stolen jewelry, a stolen rifle from one of the burglaries, a pistol, rifle and pistol ammunition, high capacity rifle magazines and burglary tools.

Based on the follow-up investigation, authorities said, Angelino was identified as another suspect in the burglaries and possession of the firearms.

Police said Angelino was considered armed and dangerous and likely possesses additional firearms.

If you see him, please call the Gilroy Police Department.