Filed Under:Crime, Gilroy, Police, Weapons
timothy angelino gilroy police photo

GILROY (CBS SF) — A South Bay manhunt was underway Monday for a suspect in three weekend Gilroy home burglaries who is likely armed and very dangerous, authorities said.

Gilroy police said Timothy Angelino was being sought as a member of residential burglary crew who stole $40,000 of jewelry and four firearms during a burglary spree on Sunday.

Officers stopped the alleged getaway car and arrested the driver.

A search of his residence revealed suspected stolen jewelry, a stolen rifle from one of the burglaries, a pistol, rifle and pistol ammunition, high capacity rifle magazines and burglary tools.

Based on the follow-up investigation, authorities said, Angelino was identified as another suspect in the burglaries and possession of the firearms.

Police said Angelino was considered armed and dangerous and likely possesses additional firearms.

If you see him, please call the Gilroy Police Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s