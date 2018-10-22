SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Once again Hamilton, the hottest ticket in town is on sale in San Francisco.

The hit musical showcases the story of one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton and returns to the city after a sold-out, stellar run last year.

Tickets went on sale Monday at noon, at the Orpheum Theatre.

A crowd was lined up outside early. One woman said she was the first in line at 6 a.m.

“Today is like going out fishing, you either catch it or you don’t ,” laughed Jennifer Walker-Kemp of San Francisco.

The smash hit will run from February 12 to September 8.

Tickets start at $111 and go up to $686. A select number of $10 seats will be available by lottery.

For tickets and information, go to shnsf.com.