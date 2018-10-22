SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Fire Department were able to contain a three-alarm fire that burned several floors in a downtown high-rise apartment building Monday evening, according to fire officials.
The fire burning at the Gateway apartment complex located on the 400 block of Davis Court was first reported shortly before 5:30 p.m.
A tweet posted by Twitter user Eric Miller showed heavy smoke and flames coming from a unit on the 12th or 13th floor of the building.
The fire department tweeted out that a second alarm had been called shortly before 5:30 p.m. People were warned to avoid the area.
A third alarm was called at 5:36 p.m. According to the SF Fire Department Twitter post, rescues were being made. Fire officials said the fire was burning on the 12th, 13th and 15th floors of the building.
Video shot at around 6 p.m. showed fire crews inside the apartments damaged by the fire. The fire appeared to be completely out at that point.
Fire officials confirmed that the fire was contained at 6:08 p.m. after burning units on the 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, and 16th floors.
San Francisco fire officials said there were no injuries in the fire.
This is a breaking story and will be updated with additional information as soon as it becomes available.