SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Fire Department were able to contain a three-alarm fire that burned several floors in a downtown high-rise apartment building Monday evening, according to fire officials.

The fire burning at the Gateway apartment complex located on the 400 block of Davis Court was first reported shortly before 5:30 p.m.

A tweet posted by Twitter user Eric Miller showed heavy smoke and flames coming from a unit on the 12th or 13th floor of the building.

@KPIXtv fire on Davis Ct, people still in building pic.twitter.com/0KlledeHQL — Eric Miller 🌁 (@eMiller_EV) October 23, 2018

The fire department tweeted out that a second alarm had been called shortly before 5:30 p.m. People were warned to avoid the area.

A third alarm was called at 5:36 p.m. According to the SF Fire Department Twitter post, rescues were being made. Fire officials said the fire was burning on the 12th, 13th and 15th floors of the building.

#102318WF1 UPDATE FIRE ON 12-13-15th floors 3rd Alarm AVOID AREA MEDIA STAGING WASHINGTON PARK AT WASHINGTON DAVIS PIO WILL UDPATE SOON pic.twitter.com/Zno9U0AUzj — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) October 23, 2018

Video shot at around 6 p.m. showed fire crews inside the apartments damaged by the fire. The fire appeared to be completely out at that point.

Fire officials confirmed that the fire was contained at 6:08 p.m. after burning units on the 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, and 16th floors.

San Francisco fire officials said there were no injuries in the fire.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with additional information as soon as it becomes available.