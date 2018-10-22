Comments
A San Francisco Fire Department truck. (CBS)
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Fire Department has units at the scene of a two-alarm fire burning in a downtown high-rise apartment building, according to fire officials.
The fire was burning at a building located on the 400 block of Davis Street.
A tweet posted by Twitter user Eric Miller showed heavy smoke and flames coming from a unit on the 12th or 13th floor of the building.
The fire department tweeted out that a second alarm had been called shortly before 5:30 p.m.
This is a breaking story and will be updated with additional information as soon as it becomes available.