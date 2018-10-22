A surveillance image of a Toyota Sienna which hit and killed a bicyclist in Sunnyvale before fleeing the scene. (Sunnyvale Dept. of Public Safety)

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A driver hit and killed a bicyclist and then fled the scene in Sunnyvale on Saturday afternoon, public safety officials said Monday.

The crash happened at about 1:40 p.m. in the area of Central Expressway and Pajaro Avenue.

A maroon 2004 or 2006 Toyota Sienna hit a man and fled the scene, according to public safety officials. The van was captured on surveillance footage.

The bicyclist was taken to Stanford Hospital and succumbed to his injuries. The Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office will release his identity once his family members are notified of the death.