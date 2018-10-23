  • KPIX 5On Air

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Three Pittsburg residents have been arrested in connection with last week’s suspicious early morning fire that destroyed a fast-food restaurant in Antioch, according to investigators with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The two-alarm fire was initially reported around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday at a KFC restaurant on Mahogany Way, and flames were already coming through the roof when firefighters arrived at the restaurant.

kfc arson arrests 3 Arrested On Suspicion Of Arson For Fire That Destroyed Antioch KFC

Antioch KFC arson arrests (Antioch Police Department)

Crews determined that it was unsafe to enter the building due to the presence of air-conditioners on the roof, one of which had already fallen inside, so they fought the fire from outside.

Fire officials said they considered the building a total loss, and the blaze was later alleged to have been a result of arson.

Over the next two days Raveena Raman, Miuler Reyes and Octavio Montano Jr., all 18 years old, were arrested and booked into the county jail on suspicion of arson.

