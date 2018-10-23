  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 6pm
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMJudge Judy
    8:00 PMNCIS
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bay Area Focus, Environment, Green the Church

Reverend Doctor Charley Hames, Pastor of Bebe Memorial Cathedral Church talks to Bay Area Focus host Anne Makovec about the 5th Annual Green The Church Summit, helping to raise awareness about the environment and climate change.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s