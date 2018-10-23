Reverend Doctor Charley Hames, Pastor of Bebe Memorial Cathedral Church talks to Bay Area Focus host Anne Makovec about the 5th Annual Green The Church Summit, helping to raise awareness about the environment and climate change.
