SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials with the SFPD said the 11-year-old boy who was reported as possibly missing by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency earlier Tuesday night has been found, authorities said.

The official SFMTA Twitter account posted about the boy at 7:51 p.m.

ALERT: Possible missing 11-year old African-American male named McKinley Eric Marshall. 4'11", thin build, white t-shirt, blue jeans, multi-colored shoes. Maybe on the 38/38R. If seen notify operator or #SFPD. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) October 24, 2018

Officials did not offer any details, but said that the boy was found safe by police and the circumstances of his going missing were not suspicious.