Chopper 5 over a deadly house fire on the 1300 block of Funston Avenue in San Francisco's Inner Sunset, October 23, 2018. (CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – At least one person has died and another has been seriously injured following a fire in the Inner Sunset in San Francisco early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

The blaze was first reported at 3:33 a.m. in the 1300 block of Funston Avenue.

A man has died and a woman has been transported to a local burn center in serious condition, fire officials said. The fire was contained at 4:08 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

