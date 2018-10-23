By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Now in it’s sixth year, Thee Parkside in San Francisco will hold its annual Hallorager celebration this Saturday, once again curated by local psychedelic glam/stoner-metal group Glitter Wizard.

Originally formed in Santa Cruz before relocating to San Francisco, Glitter Wizard has been bashing out its unique style of over-the-top hard rock for over a decade. Twisting together elements of Black Sabbath, Hawkwind, Blue Cheer and Black Oak Arkansas (Wendy Stonehenge, the band’s outlandishly Spandex-clad lead singer, works the stage in a high-energy frenzy that recalls Jim “Dandy” Mangrum), the group independently released several singles and full-length efforts before putting its third headbanging space-boogie opus Hollow Earth Tour out through Italian imprint Heavy Psych Sounds in 2016.

Each year on the weekend closest to Halloween, Stonehenge and company have donned a musical costume for their yearly Hallorager festivities, dressing up and playing the music of a different classic prog or punk or psych band. Past tribute subjects have included early era Pink Floyd, the Seeds and the Damned. This year, the band will close out the annual party by performing a set of tunes from iconic NYC proto-punk legends the New York Dolls.

The band also puts together the rest of the bill, finding either fellow Bay Area acts who want to play covers in costume or, in some cases, local musicians from various bands who come together for a one-off performance. This year, the line-up includes members of Cool Ghouls, Tino Drima and Midnight Sons taking the stage as the Santa Monica Dryers to perform songs from Neil Young’s landmark album Tonight’s the Night, established hard rock/prog band OWL offering their renditions of early Rush songs as their regular cover band alter ego High By Night and members of local punk acts Cronander, Isotope and Acne taking the guise of Shaman 69 to play the songs of iconic UK punk pioneers Sham 69. Experimental cabaret/punk weirdo MOM is also scheduled to appear as Elton MOM with DJs Shrimp Ripper and ZZ Topless providing music between live acts at Thee Parkside Saturday night.

Hallorager VI with Glitter Wizard

Saturday, October 27, 8 p.m. $12

Thee Parkside