OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A massive 5-alarm fire raced through a three-story, under-construction apartment complex in Oakland early Tuesday forcing the evacuation of nearby residents, authorities said.

Deputy Oakland Fire Chief Nick Luby said the blaze was first reported around 2:06 a.m. near the intersection of West Grand Avenue and Filbert Street.

Ruby said the West Oakland fire had been deemed suspicious, but added investigators were in the early stages of searching for a cause.



Photo: @OaklandFireLive

The blaze quickly grew into a 3-alarm fire and then was elevated to 5 alarms as the blaze emitted large embers requiring fire crews to extinguished several nearby spot fires.

“There was a significant number of embers blowing eastward in large quantities,” said Oakland Fire Chief Darin White. “They had the potential of starting fires elsewhere.”

Flames could be seen for miles as Oakland called in mutual aid from nearby cities. Several streets were closed and approximately 30 people

were evacuated from a neighboring Market Street as a precaution.

“We have been forced to take a defensive posture,” White said.

The blaze was contained at around 4:45 a.m. and downgraded to 4 alarms, but many of the 90 firefighter remained on the scene extinguishing hot spots and pouring water on the smoldering debris.

The complex — Oakland 2 Icehouse — stretched the length of an entire block, consisted of six buildings, contained 55 housing units and was scheduled to open in December.

Around 2,000 customers near the fire were initially without power as a few transformers blew because of the blaze, Ruby said.

Oakland fire crews were also investigating another fire that was reported earlier Tuesday morning around a mile away near the intersection of 36th

and Peralta streets that was also being deemed suspicious.