  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jackpot, Lottery, Mega Millions, Winning Numbers
Mega Millions lottery ticket forms at a convenience store on the east side of Manhattan March 30, 2012 in New York. The jackpot is at a record level because no one has matched the magic five numbers and Mega Ball since January 24 -- a full 18 drawings with no winner. Given the pace of the ticket buying, the jackpot will go even higher. A lottery spokesman reportedly has announced that the jackpot has risen to 640 million USD. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)Mega Millions lottery tickets(Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Lottery officials on Tuesday night announced the latest set of winning Mega Millions numbers for a record jackpot of $1.6 billion.

The winning numbers drawn at 8 p.m. PST were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 with a Mega ball of 5.

If someone has the winning numbers, they will have the option of spreading the $1.6 billion jackpot out over the next 20 years or taking a lump cash sum of $913 million.

Lottery officials said they expected to sell 75 percent of the possible winning combinations of numbers by Tuesday night’s drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

It costs $2 to play the game. The odds of winning the jackpot aren’t good. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News and the Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s