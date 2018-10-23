SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Lottery officials on Tuesday night announced the latest set of winning Mega Millions numbers for a record jackpot of $1.6 billion.
The winning numbers drawn at 8 p.m. PST were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 with a Mega ball of 5.
If someone has the winning numbers, they will have the option of spreading the $1.6 billion jackpot out over the next 20 years or taking a lump cash sum of $913 million.
Lottery officials said they expected to sell 75 percent of the possible winning combinations of numbers by Tuesday night’s drawing.
The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.
It costs $2 to play the game. The odds of winning the jackpot aren’t good. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
