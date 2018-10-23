SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – KPIX 5 has learned of another cracked piece of glass on San Francisco’s Millennium Tower.

The opaque ‘spandrel glass’ sits between the 9th and 10th floors, along Fremont Street.

Crews will now have to put scaffolding back up over the sidewalks to protect people from the possibility of falling glass.

The window is expected to be repaired Wednesday.

Scaffolding had to be installed in September when a cracked window was discovered on the 36th floor of the luxury tower.

Engineers are still trying to figure out how to stop the building from leaning and sinking.