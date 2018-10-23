SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two veteran San Jose police officers lawfully shot and killed a hatchet-wielding man at a San Jose power plant earlier this year, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Thompson Nguyen, a San Jose man who suffered from mental illness, drove to the Metcalf Energy Center that day armed with two hatchets, three pipes, seven knives, nun chucks, a GoPro camera, and a sword.

During the confrontation the 27-year-old repeatedly asked officers to shoot him. The officersonly fired after their de-escalation efforts failed and Nguyen advanced on them with a hatchet and a metal staff.

“Any reasonable officer would conclude that Nguyen, whether as a result of a mental health issue or not, had decided that he was going to die that day and that if he had to attack an officer with a weapon to make it happen, he was going to do so,” prosecutor David Boyd wrote in a 44-page report.

Around 5 p.m. on January 9, Nguyen drove to the plant on Blanchard Road, climbed over a fence and began to walk around the facility carrying a hatchet in one hand and a metal staff in the other.

Police arrived soon afterward and tried to get him to disarm.

Nguyen told responding officers, “Shoot me!” and “Kill me!” numerous times. One officer replied, “We don’t want to shoot.”

Ignoring orders to surrender, Nguyen advanced on the officers with his weapons. Officer Adam Hutson fired four shots. Officer Timothy Faye fired four more shots. Nguyen fell, mortally wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene by San Jose Fire Paramedics at 5:37 p.m.

After the shooting, officers found a fake police badge and journals in Nguyen’s car in which he wrote that Metcalf employees had put microchips in his brain.