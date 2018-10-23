ANGOURA HILLS, Calif. (CBS Los Angeles) — A plane crashed and burst into flames in the middle of the busy 101 Freeway in Southern California Tuesday afternoon, but somehow the pilot managed to survive the impact.

CBS Los Angeles reports the plane landed sometime before 2 p.m. near the center divider on northbound Liberty Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Video from scene showed smoke and flames billowing hundreds of feet into the air.

The pilot and sole occupant escaped the plane unhurt, the fire department said.

Responding firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze sparked by the crash.

There was no report of any injuries, but the aircraft, which had German World War II-era markings, sustained substantial damage, the FAA reported.

The California Highway Patrol urged motorists to avoid the area as traffic is diverted from the crash site. “Please keep the [freeway] shoulders clear for emergency vehicles,” they added. CHP said that portion of the freeway will be closed for an unknown duration.

101 FREEWAY CLOSURE: Traffic is being diverted off the 101 northbound (also referred to as west) at Lost Hills and southbound (also referred to as east) at Liberty Canyon. Please avoid the area. Please keep the shoulders clear for emergency vehicles. — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) October 23, 2018

Images on social media from Cynthia Alvarez showed the plane in flames, moments after it crashed.

Here are photos I got of the plane crash!! Near lost hills road. pic.twitter.com/GxUNTdDMMW — Cynth (@CynthiaBoo932) October 23, 2018

CBS Los Angeles writes the aircraft was identified by officials as a Forney F-1. The plane was seen with World War II-style decals on its wings.

The Van Nuys airport said the plane involved in Tuesday’s crash is from the Condor Squadron vintage flying club.

Van Nuys Airport is thankful there are no injuries in today’s

plane crash on the 101 freeway. VNY confirms that the AT-6 aircraft is from the

Condor Squadron vintage flying club. — Van Nuys Airport VNY (@VanNuysAirport) October 23, 2018

Officials said the FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash.

