SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency issued an alert Tuesday night for a possible missing boy who might be on the transit system, officials said.

The agency issued the alert for a possibly missing 11-year old African-American male named McKinley Eric Marshall. McKinley is described as 4’11” tall with a thin build, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and multi-colored shoes.

Officials said McKinley might be on the 38 or 38R Geary bus.

The official SFMTA Twitter account posted about the boy at 7:51 p.m.

If McKinley is seen, officials ask the public to immediately contact a Muni operator or San Francisco police.