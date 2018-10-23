Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency issued an alert Tuesday night for a possible missing boy who might be on the transit system, officials said.
The agency issued the alert for a possibly missing 11-year old African-American male named McKinley Eric Marshall. McKinley is described as 4’11” tall with a thin build, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and multi-colored shoes.
Officials said McKinley might be on the 38 or 38R Geary bus.
The official SFMTA Twitter account posted about the boy at 7:51 p.m.
If McKinley is seen, officials ask the public to immediately contact a Muni operator or San Francisco police.