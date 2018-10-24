Designing a Nursery? Oh Baby!
Having a little one is BIG. Congrats!
Setting up your nursery should be fun and exciting. Here are a few tips — and a checklist — to keep it that way.
Baby room design: top tips from parents
The happiest new parents put function before fashion, creating rooms that work hard during 3 a.m. feedings and surprise diaper changes.
Mom and dads say that the best nursery designs…
- Use only furniture certified by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA), all designed, tested, and crafted to keep baby safe
- Take versatility into account when choosing furniture and storage so that the plan can grow and change with your little one
- Place the crib against a cozy, draft-free wall and keep the foot path clear so you can rush to the rescue without running an obstacle course
- Put what you need (diapers, wipes, onesies, pacifiers, your phone) in easy reach and are fully stocked well before the due date
- Are filled with storage so you can stay organized
- Keep rugs either out of high-traffic zones or locked down with double-sided rug tape so you don’t trip
- Use a soft pastel or light monochromatic color scheme to keep baby calm and, ummm, sleepy
Baby’s basics (a.k.a. your nursery design checklist)
Must-have furnishings:
- For the perfect blend of functionality, safety, and style, shop the Bassett baby collection. A few pieces to get little well into childhood:
- Convertible crib — Bassett Everest transforms into a child’s bed — no need to change bedroom sets as baby grows
- Mattress — lots of hours logged here.
- Dresser — for extra quilts and teeny-weeny clothes; our Seraphina dresser doubles as a changing table with optional gallery rails
- Changing table — placed near the bed to get important business done in a flash; great for storage too
- Comfy chair (ottoman, too!) — doesn’t have to be a rocking chair, does have to be comfy and supportive
- Side table — for bottles, bedtime books, your laptop, and a soft light
Lots of storage:
- Itsy-bitsy babies come with mountains of suppies. Here are a few places to put them:
- Storage crib — the Everest also economizes space, especially if your nursery is on the wee side
- Dresser hutch — this ingenious dresser “tops” like our Addison hutch can display adorable stuffed animals, picture books, future keepsakes, and more
- Hanging sweater organizers — substitute for a dresser when baby’s clothes are small; a handy place to put extra linens and diapers
- Big canvas baskets — another option for little toys, towels, and quilts
- Stackable tubs — store “too big” clothes, quilts, and diaper reserves back in the closet
As you decorate, these accessories and cozy touches can help set the tone for the first few years:
Need more baby room ideas?
Yep, it’s a busy time. So just ask a Bassett interior designer. She or he can put together the nursery you’re dreaming of.
Welcome, baby, welcome.