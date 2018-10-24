An 800 pound piece of art resembling a massive ball-peen hammer at the Healdsburg Community Center was stolen sometime after October 5, 2018. (City of Healdsburg Facebook)

HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) – Healdsburg police said a prankster stuck a huge nail into the lawn outside the city’s community center where a giant hammer sculpture was stolen from earlier this month.

The three-and-a-half-foot metal nail with the word “bait” etched on its head was found by employees around 8 a.m. Monday, Healdsburg police Officer Darryl Erkel said.

The 800-pound metal and wood hammer that measured 21 feet in length and six feet in height was stolen late on Oct. 5 or early on Oct. 6. The artist, Doug Unkrey has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

Police believe the hammer was loaded onto a truck with a crane or by several people.

